Refugee children shut out of school by racist Tory law

Refugee children and young people are being shut out from schools and colleges because of the Tories’ immigration laws.

Changes implemented in January under home secretary Amber Rudd mean that they can be denied the right to study if they don’t have leave to remain.

The Home Office says it’s not a blanket ban, but it’s already having a big impact.

Karim arrived in Britain as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking child two years ago aged 17. He has now been sent an immigration bail letter stating he does not have permission to work or study.

Kamena Dorling, head of policy at the Coram Children’s Legal Centre, said the charity is “already seeing a significant number of young refugees and migrants being granted immigration bail with ‘no study’ conditions”.

This is part of the Tories’ drive to create a “hostile environment” for migrants. Government reports sneaked out last month showed how hard it is for refugee children to claim asylum in Britain.

The West bombs their countries, shuts them out with its border fences—then denies them an education if they make it across.

Anti-racists need to fight for their right to come—and stay with full rights.