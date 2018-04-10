Hunger for a second course at McDonald’s

Workers at six McDonald’s stores across Britain are balloting for strikes.

They are demanding £10 an hour and an end to lower rates of pay for young workers.

The ballot result is due on 16 April. That means if it is successful the six stores could strike on 1 May.

They include the original two that were involved in initial strikes seven months ago—Crayford in south London and Cambridge.

There is also one store in Manchester and one in central London being balloted.

Two stores in Watford are being balloted in an effort to shame the CEO of McDonald’s, Steve Easterbrook.

Watford is his home town. Easterbrook was paid almost £11 million last year.

A union activist from the Bfawu union told Socialist Worker about how the dispute has spread. “This campaign is completely worker-led,” they said. “A lot of the stores being balloted now have been organised by workers getting in touch with us.”

McDonald’s bosses are desperate to play down the significance of the strikes to prevent them from spreading.

The strikes last time were a boost for everyone enraged at low pay and bad conditions.

Tristan Bentley, a worker at the McDonald’s branch in Crayford, said, “We want a better deal. We will not be silent, we will not be scared.”