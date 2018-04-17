Haringey Labour manifesto leaves the door open to future housing fights

The Labour Party in Haringey, north London, has promised it “will bring residents with us” in any future redevelopment projects.

A mass movement against estate demolitions in the borough saw the left win most of Labour’s councillor selections for the May elections.

The local party’s manifesto said, “Secure tenants will be guaranteed the right to return.”

It marks a shift away from the hated Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV).

However, the HDV also promised secure tenants the right to return—while the council reassured developer Lendlease it could ignore guarantees.

The manifesto said that “wherever possible” homes on public land will remain in public ownership. There could be more fights in the future.