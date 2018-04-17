Reports round-up: Pay walkout hits Waltham Forest school

Workers launched a three-day walkout at Connaught School for Girls in north east London on Tuesday.

NEU union members are demanding the school pays the inner London pay rate.

Workers have already taken six days of strikes.

Paul Phillips, an NEU rep at the school, told Socialist Worker, “The mood among workers is great. People are obviously committed to the issue of recruitment and retention of teachers.

“And people are also buoyed by the vote at the NEU conference that backed a bigger political campaign over pay.”

The local Labour Party is backing strikers.

Send messages of support to pablophillips2007@yahoo.co.uk

Barnsley strike against academy bosses

Workers at St Helen’s Primary school in Barnsley struck for two days last week against their AET academy bosses.

NEU union members walked out on Tuesday and Wednesday against an oppressive management style and inconsistent leadership.

They called on the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) to carry out an independent investigation into their claims, which include the suspension of a union member.

The walkout follows a 24-hour strike in March.

NEU members unanimously voted for strikes in a ballot.

They have won support from parents for the action. Some parents have set up a campaign calling for the removal of AET.

Send messages of support to NEU secretary Nicola Fitzpatrick at Nicola.fitzpatrick5@gmail.com

Support free movement at CWU conference

Postal and telecoms workers were set to debate freedom of movement at the CWU union conference starting on Sunday.

Delegates will debate a motion that defends freedom of movement for European migrants and rejects the idea that immigration lowers wages.

Sections of the trade union movement have made such claims.

Even Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has sometimes said that migration can “undercut” pay and conditions.

Socialist Worker supporters back the motion, which was submitted by a telecoms workers’ branch.

It says, “Migrants are not to blame for falling wages, insecurity, bad housing and overstretched public services.

Deregulation

“These are the product of underinvestment, deregulation, privatisation, and the harshest anti-union laws in Europe.

“A system of free movement is the best way to protect and advance the interests of all workers, by giving everyone the right to work legally, join a union and stand up to their boss without fear of deportation or destitution.”

Delegates will also vote on whether to endorse the union’s decision last year to affiliate to left wing Labour group Momentum.

The union’s postal industry conference, set to begin on Tuesday, will debate the impact a recent agreement with Royal Mail bosses could have on conditions.

The telecoms and financial services industry conference will discuss the progress of the union’s campaign for equal pay for agency workers in BT.

Nick Clark

Orion workers celebrate as they win all demands

Workers at the Orion recycling plant in Newham, east London, celebrated victory after all their demands were conceded by management.

They returned to work on Monday following a meeting on Friday which saw them win their demands over health, safety, hygiene and training 16 days after they began their strike.

“We are asking for the respect that each one of us deserves,” said one striking worker.

“We are humble workers, but this does not mean that the bosses should insult us or treat us like rubbish.

“They should not take advantage of our necessity. We need better pay, medical checks and other things.”

Now workers might get what they want. Management have agreed to enter into negotiations over pay—workers want the London Living Wage of £10.20 an hour as well as occupational sick pay.

Management even agreed to pay workers for the time they were on strike. The workers, all of them migrants, have shown that striking works.