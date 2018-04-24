New injury trend for Palestinian victims of Israel as troops continue assault

Israeli soldiers killed four Palestinians, including a 14 year old boy, and wounded more than 150 others last Friday.

Thousands of people were demonstrating on the Gaza-Israel border for the fourth week in a row.

Huge plumes of black smoke from burning tyres engulfed the border area.

Against the might of the Israel forces, some Palestinians threw stones toward the fence or flew kites with flaming rags dangling from their tails.

Israeli troops have killed 32 Palestinians in protests since late March.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ayyoub, who was killed last week, was the fourth child to die.

More than 1,600 have been wounded by live fire in the past three weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The director of the emergency department at Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital, said they had observed “a new trend of injuries” since 30 March. That’s when Palestinians launched the Great March of Return protests.

The new trend is that “the entry point of the bullet is small yet exits leaving a big hole”.

Al-Shifa has also had unprecedented cases of tear gas injuries involving “concussion, severe cramps and unconsciousness due to gas inhalation”.