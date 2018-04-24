Anti-austerity fury in Greece ahead of strikes against free market reforms

Hospital workers, council workers and teachers across Greece were set to march and strike together on Wednesday this week.

Hospital workers are fighting to demand mass recruitment to the health service, and no dismissals of contract workers. Council workers are also fighting to protect the jobs of 7,000 contract workers who face the sack.

And teachers are demanding a mass recruitment drive, and for new starters to be on permanent contracts.

Public sector workers are resisting austerity and free market reforms that the Syriza government is implementing at the behest of Greece’s creditors. They are the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund—known as the “Troika”.

Syriza was elected in January 2015 on a promise to end austerity and defy the Troika, but quickly capitulated. It signed up to Troika “memorandums” that enforce austerity.