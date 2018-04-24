Kathe Kollwitz—powerful images of loss and struggle

Kathe Kollwitz (1867-1945)lived through some of the most turbulent years of the 20th century. They were years of great hope and terrible tragedy.

Her graphic art, printmaking and sculpture established her reputation in an art world dominated by men.

She was a socialist, active in the Berlin Art Soviet, whose manifesto declared, “Art shall no longer be a luxury of the few but should be enjoyed and experienced by the broad masses.”

Her first series of prints, A Weavers’ Revolt, was inspired by a play which although ostensibly about the 1844 uprisings by handloom weavers, located the cause of injustice in capitalism itself. The prints won a medal at the 1898 Great Berlin Art Exhibition, only for the award to be vetoed by Kaiser Wilhelm II.

Kollwitz’s most famous print was Memorial for Karl Liebknecht completed in 1920.

Liebknecht was murdered along with Rosa Luxemburg after the defeat of the Berlin uprising in 1919. Kollwitz made the preliminary drawings in the mortuary on the morning of his funeral.

In the woodcut itself Liebknecht himself is barely visible.

The real subject of the work is the mass of working people who have gathered to mourn his death.

With the rise of Hitler, Kollwitz was barred from exhibiting and was threatened with deportation to a concentration camp.

She fled Berlin in 1943 to escape Allied bombing, dying just 16 days before the end of the war.

The emotional power of her drawing and printmaking is extraordinary, and the exhibition repays more than one viewing.

In this time of war, displacement and revolt, her work is as timely as it ever was.

Tim Evans

Portrait of the Artist—Kathe Kollwitz is on display at the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea, until 17 June

