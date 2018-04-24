Reports round-up - Dpac stages protests against Tory Universal Credit

Activists in Disabled People Against Cuts (Dpac) held a day of action against Universal Credit (UC) on Wednesday of last week.

Protesters occupied the central lobby in parliament during Prime Minister’s Questions. Activists set up a “crime scene” to highlight the crimes against claimants that have taken place under UC.

The new benefit replaces six others. It will mean 100,000 children miss out on free school meals when it’s fully rolled out, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. And the Resolution Foundation thinktank said UC will leave 3.2 million families worse off.

Other protests took place in towns and cities across Britain.

Disabled people and supporters are set to gather outside the High Court in London next Tuesday in support of the first judicial review against UC. The review hearing concerns the removal of the Severe Disability Premium and the Enhanced Disability Premium under UC. There will be a photocall at 9.45am.

Air strikes in Luton?

Luton Airport could be hit by coordinated strikes this summer. The Unite union is holding strike ballots in four separate disputes.

Workers employed directly by Luton Airport are fighting for an improvement on the company’s 2 percent pay offer.

Baggage handlers employed by Menzies Aviation are in dispute over the company refusing to negotiate.

And workers at the International Currency Exchange will be balloted over unpaid unsocial hours pay.

All ballots will close on 11 May, with strikes potentially hitting the end of May.

Action called off on the DLR

Strikes have been suspended on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) in London due to “significant progress” in last minute talks at the Acas conciliation service. RMT members were due to walk out between 19 and 22 April, in the latest action in a dispute that has raged since December.

nRMT union members are marking the second anniversary of the dispute against driver only operation (DOO) trains with a protest outside parliament.

Workers on the Greater Anglia network are planning to walk out against DOO on 5 May, and are implementing an Sunday overtime ban from that date.

Alleged victim of police violence branded ‘racist’

Judah Adunbi is alleged to have been assaulted by a cop in January 2017. But days prior to the cop’s court case Judah was arrested and accused of racism.

Judah is a former member of the Independent Advisory Group to Avon and Somerset Police and a Labour Party member.

His treatment has seen a support campaign set up and hold big meetings. In a statement it said, “We can only deduce from the latest events that there is still no real appetite to resolve the problems of institutional racism that remain within Avon & Somerset Constabulary.”

Judah is due to speak at the Stand Up to Racism solidarity with the Windrush event on Friday 27 April. Go to bit.ly/BristolWindrush

Justice for KC on the street

The family of Kevin Clarke are holding a campaign stall in Lewisham this Saturday.

Kevin died after coming into contact with the police on

9 March. His family are leafleting to raise awareness of Kevin’s case in advance of a public meeting, details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Police admit restraining Kevin. Witnesses described Kevin as in distress, but not presenting a threat to anyone.

Cops had tasered Kevin before, after which his family describe him as “living in fear” of the police. Kevin’s death has “devastated his family, friends and the local community.”

Join the leafleting—28 April at 12 noon, Lewisham clock tower Lewisham, SE13 6BB. Go to bit.ly/JusticeKC

Modi gets warm welcome in London

Protesters demonstrated on Wednesday of last week in London against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was in Britain as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting held in London.

Islamophobic attacks have risen across India recently, often carried out by members of Modi’s party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Theresa May welcomed Modi to Britain to discuss trade deals that benefit only big business. He was also granted an audience with the queen.

