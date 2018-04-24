Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2601

‘He wasn’t a racist in the crude sense’

Ukip in Wales leader Neil Hamilton defending Enoch Powell

‘The main thing I’ve learned from working in the British media is that much of it is a cult. Afflicted by a suffocating groupthink, intolerant of critics’

The Guardian columnist Owen Jones

‘Employing just one bad egg can lead to an employment tribunal’

Peninsula, a consultancy promoting its services to help employers avoid costly employment tribunal settlements

‘Love the socialist motherland and embrace the leadership of the Communist Party’

A pledge a sperm bank in Beijing is making donors sign

Who Says?
Tue 24 Apr 2018, 15:10 BST
