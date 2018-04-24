Western bombs kill 40 Yemenis as Saudi Arabian-led attacks continue

At least 20 people were killed when an airstrike by the Saudi Arabian-led coalition hit a wedding party in northern Yemen last weekend.

At least a further 46 people, including 30 children, were wounded in the airstrike.

And it wasn’t the only murderous attack in recent days. Some 20 people were killed in another Saudi-led coalition airstrike in south western Yemen last Friday.

The blood of all these victims is on the hands of the Saudis and their international backers.

Saudi Arabia is supported and supplied with arms by Britain, the US and France.

These are the same powers that launched missile attacks on Syria this month because of their supposed abhorrence of civilian deaths.

Saudi Arabia’s leading figure Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently received a red carpet welcome in the US and Britain. He poses as a progressive reformer while ordering the murder of children.

Three years of war have seen over 13,000 civilians killed, most of them by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

They are determined to block Iranian influence and to impose a government that will support Western interests.

Monitor

According to independent monitor Yemen Data Project, a third of the 16,847 airstrikes since the war started have hit non-military targets.

Part of the war strategy is to blockade ports with the help of US ships.

This has led to widespread starvation. In January United Nations (UN) agencies said that more than 22 million Yemenis—nearly 80 percent of the population—required humanitarian aid.

And more than a third of those were at risk of famine.

The malnutrition and the destruction of basic health provision have led to possibly the worst cholera outbreak of this century.

The UN World Health Organisation said last December that it had recorded more than a million suspected cases of cholera since 2017.

The British government sold over £4.6 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia in the first two years of bombings.

Increasing numbers of export licences have been granted despite mounting evidence of war crimes and massacres.

All the arms sales and support for Saudi Arabia must end now.