Reports round-up: British Museum workers demand to be taken in-house

Workers at the British Museum protested on Wednesday of last week demanding bosses bring them in house after the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion. Carillion’s collapse earlier this year left them with no guarantees for their jobs, conditions or future. The workers’ PCS union wants the British Museum to employ them directly.

Strikers take on outsourcing

Some 100 workers at the University of London were set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The workers are demanding to be employed directly by the university. They are currently employed by outsourcing firms.

Cleaners, porters, security officers, receptionists, gardeners, post room workers and audiovisual workers delivered a near-unanimous vote for strikes.

Bin workers refuse to give in to bullies

Refuse workers in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, are deciding whether to take action over allegations of bullying and racism.

The Unison union, representing 70 bin workers, says its members are being harassed and don’t think they can take time off for medical appointments.

Four workers are also owed up to 30 weeks of holiday leave. The result of the ballot is expected on 8 May.

Solid action wins at a concrete maker

Concrete makers at Tarmac Building Products have won a battle against lower pay for new starters.

Unite union members at the company based in Stanford Le Hope struck for 11 days over fears of a “two tier workforce”.

As well as scrapping the new starter rate, strikers won a 2 percent pay rise and an extra day’s holiday for some.

Taxi workers hail a chance to win rights

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain is targeting three private hire taxi firms through separate employment tribunal cases.

Workers want holiday pay and worker status, not phony self-employment, at Green Tomato, Blacklane and A2B.

Cleaners at justice ministry want justice

Cleaners working at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) are voting on whether to strike after talks broke down between their United Voices of the World union and outsourcer OCS.

The cleaners want the London Living Wage as well as conditions the same as other workers at the MoJ.

Nurseries campaign comes to parliament

Salford Save Our Nurseries Campaign was set to go to parliament on Thursday this week to push for funds to guarantee the nurseries’ future.

Labour-run Salford council earmarked the five nurseries for closure but has now ring-fenced the funding until September 2019.