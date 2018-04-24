Bromley workers win by the book

Workers in Bromley’s libraries have returned to work, after an indefinite strike over pay and outsourcing.

The 36 Unite members were outsourced last year to Greenwich Leisure Limited.

Workers were fighting for a pay rise in line with the 2 percent local government pay offer.

They won a 2 percent rise, paid facility time for union reps, the London Living Wage and a commitment to filling a number of vacant job posts “as quickly as possible”.

As part of the resolution, Unite agreed that there will be no further changes to pay this year, and pay won’t be tied to council workers’ bands in the future.