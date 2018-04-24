Get ready to protest if Trump comes to Britain

Bigoted US president Donald Trump has been “pencilled” in to come to Britain on 14 July, according to the Daily Mail newspaper’s “sources”.

A spokesperson for Theresa May said details were still being worked out. The Daily Telegraph newspaper claimed an “unnamed source” told them Trump was coming in “late summer”.

Whatever the truth or the date of his visit, he must be met with huge protests. Some two million people have said they will join protests if Trump comes to Britain.

A new grouping, Together Against Trump, has brought together the Stand Up To Trump coalition and Stop Trump for a one-off demonstration.

This will oppose his politics of racism, war and ruling for the rich.

It will target Trump but also May for hosting and supporting him – from racist immigration bans to bombs on Syria.

The speculation over a visit comes as the inquiry into potential Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential election draws ever closer to Trump.

We can’t rely on the people at the top of society to hold

self-confessed sexual harasser Trump to account. They’d rather rely on legal manoeuvres such as suing Russia, WikiLeaks and Trump over allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign, as the Democratic National Committee has initiated.

It’s up to ordinary people to fight against war and bigotry.