Corbyn to join TUC protest on 12 May

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will speak at the Trades Union Congress anti-austerity demonstration on Saturday 12 May in London.

Thousands will take to the streets against pay cuts, privatisation, and the attacks on benefits, services and union rights.

And it can be a positive response to the government’s policy of trying to blame migrants and Muslims for problems in society. Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) has organised a bloc on the march.

SUTR said, “Contrary to the lies pumped out by the right wing press and politicians, migrant workers don’t drive down wages.”

Unions are organising hundreds of coaches to bring demonstrators to London.

Huw Williams, a Unison steward, told Socialist Worker, “Unison in the south west of England has told us it’s organising 40 coaches to come to the demonstration.

“Other unions are also laying on transport.

“Now we have to work to fill those places—that means linking the demonstration to a real fightback.”

The march must be a catalyst for strikes that can humble the Tories.

It’s good that Corbyn has announced he will be there well in advance.

Too often in recent months Corbyn has not been on demonstrations that previously he would have joined.

Let’s take to the streets and then escalate the fight.