Strike ballot over equal pay is on in Glasgow

Low-paid workers in Glasgow are to be consulted on strikes in their decade-long battle for equal pay.

Unison union members working for the council and its arm’s length external organisations will be asked if they are prepared to strike.

Over 10,000 workers—most of them women—are fighting for an end to an unfair pay system that has seen them be paid thousands of pounds less than men.

In January Glasgow City Council voted to resolve the dispute, and to sit down for negotiations with unions.

But workers are fed up with delays, and want a resolution as soon as possible.

Unison Glasgow chair Karen Ball said, “We want the individual claimants compensated for past discrimination as soon as possible and a new job evaluation scheme which delivers pay equality and pay justice for all.”

Women workers at Imperial War Museums (IWM) are being paid less than men on lower grades. That’s despite the official gender pay gap at the museums being 1.2 percent.

Some workers are being paid over £8,000 a year less than people two pay bands lower than them.

The union representing the workers—Prospect—said pay structures at IWM allow bosses to pay men significantly more than women workers senior to them. Nearly 10 percent of women workers at IWM have this problem.