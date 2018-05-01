Abortion Rights campaigners to oppose March for Life bigots in London

Abortion rights activists will March for Choice in London this Saturday. They are taking action against the anti-choice bigots behind the “March for Life” conference and demonstration.

The group has roots in the US, where its sister organisation is backed by sexist president Donald Trump. It is not only against abortion but also contraception and sex education.

Sessions on the day include some given by Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (Spuc).

One meeting is called “Abortion Decriminalisation—taking abortion to the back street.” Spuc has been at the forefront of harrasing women at abortion clinics.

Last year’s “March for Life” demonstration was partly stopped by hundreds of pro-choice activists.

Abortion Rights called on people to “stand up for our rights to safe, legal abortion.”

This takes place against a backdrop of the Irish abortion referendum on 25 May on whether to repeal or retain the 8th Amendment to the Constitution, which bans women from having abortions.

Bigots who intimidate women, and campaign to restrict a woman’s right to choose need to be challenged.

Abortion should be free, legal and on demand, not subject the whims of the anti-abortion lobby.

Join the March for Choice, Sat 5 May, 1pm, Parliament Sq, London SW1P 3BD