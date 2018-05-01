Sajid Javid is no friend of May—but he won’t stop deportations

All roads into the Windrush scandal lead back to Theresa May.

“Amber Rudd has fallen on Theresa May’s sword,” tweeted Labour MP Emma Dent Coad.

More demonstrations are an essential part of building the pressure on May and the Tories.

A protest has been called for this Saturday outside parliament.

The torturous, slow-motion political death of Rudd—five apologies and clarifications—shows how reluctant May was to get rid of her key ally and bullet?catcher. But despite the sacrifice, the pressure is not off May now.

Sajid Javid was the obvious choice as home secretary, but he is not May’s ally. He was under the wing of George Osborne when the latter was chancellor.

Writing on the Conservative Home website Paul Goodman argues that Javid’s “approach to migration is instinctively liberal—or, to put it more accurately, business-friendly.”

Javid will be less willing to act as a human shield for May. He campaigned for the removal of Theresa May’s chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, and has rebelled against her on a number of occasions.

He has already backed away from the use of the phrase “hostile environment”.

“It’s not just about personnel change, it’s also about action,” he said on Monday.

But the policy of deportations, harsh racist laws and prison-like detention centres remains.

His appointment means May is more exposed, not less.

Now is the time to increase the pressure on May and the Tories. That means demanding more protections for all migrants—not just people who have the right forms.

Reacting to the news of Javid’s appointment Diane Abbott said, “The change in home secretary will mean nothing unless Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ policy is finally brought to an end.”

That’s right. But it will take more than words to shift the Tories further.

The Windrush crisis, coupled with Tory divisions over Brexit and the enraged reaction to a Trump visit could spell the end for May and the Tories.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

Sajid Javid

New home secretary

Sajid Javid’s supporters have made much of the fact he is a second generation migrant, the first BAME person to be home secretary, and from a working class background.

But he was also a top business figure at Deutsche Bank, where he was paid around £3 million a year.

As an MP he has voted 16 times against a bankers’ bonus tax and “didn’t know” about a Deutsche Bank tax-evasion scheme.

He voted for all the elements of the “hostile environment” strategy. This included extending the power to deport people before appeal on human rights grounds.

In 2016 Javid voted against requiring rented homes to be fit for human habitation.

As communities secretary he utterly failed the survivors of the Grenfell fire.