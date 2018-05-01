Israel's stunt to stoke war

In a strange and dramatic speech on Monday, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed Iran’s evil plan.

Whipping black sheets from a book shelf, Netanyahu unveiled what he said were 110,000 documents supposedly stolen from Iran in a daring overnight heist.

Turning to a power-point presentation, he described what he claimed was evidence of Iran’s secret nuclear-missile building programme.

All of Netanyahu’s information has been publicly available for several years. But that didn’t matter.

Encourage

The real point of the speech was to encourage US president Donald Trump to ditch a deal with Iran, signed in 2015, and return to sanctions and conflict.

Hours before his speech, Israeli missiles struck a base in Syria killing some 27 people, most of them Iranians. It was the latest in a stream of attacks launched by Israel in recent months.

Behind the showmanship, Netanyahu is toying with the threat of a war on Iran in Syria—and he wants the US to back him.

Trump keeps threatening to ditch the deal—which is up for renewal on 12 May.

It’s a sign that, weeks after the US bombed the Syrian regime, the possibility of a devastating war between competing powers over the Middle East remains.

The people who suffer the most in this conflict are ordinary people across the Middle East.