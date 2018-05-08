March against Tory austerity—then step up the pressure for more action

Thousands of trade unionists and campaigners are due to join a march in London this Saturday for workers’ rights and against the Tories’ brutal austerity policies.

It’s called by the TUC trade union federation.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will be there and will address a rally in Hyde Park—as will the leaders of the CWU, Unite, Unison, GMB, FBU and other unions.

It’s a protest over poverty wages, zero hours contracts, against attacks on public services and for a new deal for workers.

Further evidence of the pain the Tories have presided over came on Monday. Some one million more children in working households are growing up in poverty than did so in 2010. The main reason is cuts to in-work benefits and public sector pay freezes.

Poverty

A study by Landman Economics found that child poverty in working families will hit 3.1 million in the 2018-19 tax year. That’s up almost 50 percent from 2.1 million when the Tory-Lib Dem coalition government came to office.

Families in which both parents work in the public sector have been hit hardest. They have seen their average household income fall by £83 a week in real terms.

It’s time to step up the battle against the Tories, and that means Saturday has to be a launchpad for strikes and further action. It can’t be just a token protest.

One problem is that in recent weeks trade union leaders have encouraged millions of workers in local government and the NHS in England to accept pay deals below the rate of inflation.

March—then push to step up the action.