Young need real change, not a one-off payment

A think-tank called this week for a one-off payment of £10,000 to be paid to UK citizens when they turn 25 years old.

The Resolution Foundation’s “intergenerational commission” looked at how to redistribute wealth to the generation born between 1981 and 2000.

In particular, they want these Millennials to be able to buy homes, to create an “asset-owning democracy”.

But the panel said payment should come with restrictions, and can only be put towards housing, pensions, education or starting a business.

David Willetts, a former Tory minister who raised university tuition fees, sat on the panel.

He said that disparity between generations “lies at the heart of British society”.

But it is the Tory government which is driving through austerity and failing the young, old and everyone in between. It is directly responsible for assaults on education and for relentlessly attacking health and social care.

And it is the Tories who have gutted council house building and refuse to implement rent controls.

A one-off payment does little to challenge inequality.

Let’s raise the minimum wage, abolish tuition fees, build council houses on a mass scale and fight for secure work.

And let’s fund this by taxing the rich and the corporations, not by making older people pay more.