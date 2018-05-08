Socialist Worker
Kirklees bin workers vote for strikes and college workers could be next

by Nick Ruff, Kirklees Unison branch chair (pc)
Issue No. 2603
Council offices in Huddersfield, Kirklees

Council offices in Huddersfield, Kirklees

Results of two important ballots were due this week in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

Unison union members working on the bins for Kirklees council and workers at Kirklees College are balloting for action in separate disputes.

Bin workers have said “enough is enough” after bullying, racism and being ordered to complete extra rounds. On Tuesday it was announced that they had voted 86 percent Yes for strikes on a turnout of  over 86 percent.

Management promised to investigate the workers’ grievances. But their investigation only started two weeks ago when the ballot was announced.

And management have refused to interview any Unison members. 

At Kirklees college workers are balloting after college bosses threatened large job cuts and attacks to conditions. They blamed the attacks on “financial difficulties”.

Unison have been negotiating through Acas and have won concessions on compulsory redundancies and salary protection but the offers so far are not acceptable.

UCU members at the college are also balloting for action. Activists are campaigning to ensure a large turn out in the ballot to achieve a satisfactory deal.

News
Tue 8 May 2018, 15:31 BST
