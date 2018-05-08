Socialist Worker
TGI Fridays workers to strike - but beware of divisions

by Alistair Farrow
Workers are striking against Fridays in hell

Workers at TGI Fridays restaurants in Milton Keynes and Covent Garden are set to strike on Friday 18 May. The workers’ Unite union has said strikes will continue “over consecutive Fridays during the summer.”

The strikes are over changes to tips payments at the chain. These have meant 40 percent of the service charge goes to kitchen workers. Waiting staff could lose up to £260 a month.

There is an obvious danger that instead of a united struggle against management, this could pit waiting and kitchen workers against each other.

Workers could be united by demands such as a £10 an hour minimum wage for all, and equal distribution of tips.

Strike ballot results of workers at TGI Friday’s in the Trafford Centre, Manchester and Haymarket in London Piccadilly were due on 11 May.

Ballots close at two sites in the Newcastle area and in Enfield on 18 May.

