Private hire drivers take on Transport for London

Private hire taxi drivers protested outside the offices of Transport for London (TfL) on Thursday of last week against what they say are discriminatory policies.

TfL refuses to recognise the private hire drivers’ union United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD), a branch of the Independent Workers of Great Britain.

The majority of private hire drivers are from ethnic minorities. Chair of UPHD London Abdura Hadi said, “TfL’s refusal to allow dedicated trade union recognition for 115,000 mostly BAME minicab drivers is indefensible.”

UPHD is demanding that TfL better regulates the operations of ride-hailing app firms such as Uber.

One example is the demand TfL makes workers’ rights a condition of such firms operating in London.

National chair of UPHD James Farrar said, “We have asked the Mayor and TfL to take meaningful action but they punish us more.”