Fights to stop job cuts and to win union recognition in universities

Workers at London South Bank University in south London held a protest against planned job cuts on Tuesday.

Bosses have threatened to slash up to £8 million from spending on staff, putting over 100 jobs at risk.

UCU union members have called for a ballot on industrial action in response to the attack.

Meanwhile, workers were set to protest against Coventry University Group (CUG)’s denial of their trade union rights on Wednesday.

UCU union members say the CUG is using a “sham union”. It set up the Staff Consultative Group and signed a recognition agreement.

The union may call for an academic boycott of the university in response.

Protesters planned to assemble for a rally at 3pm in Coventry city centre before marching to lobby a university board of governors’ meeting.

CUG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coventry University.

Its staff have worse pay and conditions than workers employed directly by the university.