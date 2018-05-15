Media bias over Israeli state hits a new low

The murder of Palestinians on Monday had a perpetrator, a criminal actor. It was Israel whose snipers fired into the crowds.

Drones dropped tear gas. Jets bombed targets inside the Gaza Strip.

Yet much of the mainstream media reported the massacre as “border clashes”.

The purportedly impartial BBC predicted more “Gaza violence” and “fresh protests after deadly clashes” on Tuesday morning.

Whenever Israel commits a massacre, the media hides the real process at work.

The media sometimes has to react and adapt to outrage against crimes such as the murders this week.

So the New York Times and Guardian newspapers said Israeli forces were responsible for killing Palestinians.

But they will “balance” this with criticism of resistance, and accusations of antisemitism.

They thereby fit in with the spectrum of officially acceptable opinion. The Palestinian protests came on the day that Donald Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Yet while the Daily Mirror newspaper said Trump had “blood on his hands”, it also talked only of the “controversial opening of the US embassy”.

The mainstream media’s support isn’t because of a Jewish or Zionist lobby’s influence.

It’s because the rulers of the US and Britain support Israel.