Bins and colleges to strike in Kirklees

Strike ballots at Kirklees council’s bins department and Kirklees College in West Yorkshire showed a readiness to fight last week.

Unison union members in the bins department voted 86 percent for strikes on an 86 percent turnout.

The dispute is over allegations of bullying, racism and being ordered to complete extra rounds. The Unison branch is pushing for action as soon as possible and argues the negotiating process is exhausted.

The results of the two ballots at Kirklees College of Unison and UCU union members showed the effect of anti-union laws.

UCU members have voted 89 percent for strikes on a 60 percent turnout.

Unison members voted by 84 percent for strikes, but turnout was 49 percent—three votes short of the required 50 percent threshold.

If the college proceeds with cuts, Unison members might ballot again.