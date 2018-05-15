TGI Fridays workers to walk out this Friday

Workers at TGI Fridays stores in Covent Garden, London and Milton Keynes were set to strike on Friday.

They are striking over bosses’ decision to change the allocation of tips in favour of kitchen workers.

The firm claims it introduced the measure to combat high turnover among kitchen workers.

Front of house workers are understandably furious—some will lose as much as £250 a month.

Speaking at Saturday’s TUC demonstration, TGI Fridays worker Lauren Townsend said, “Many colleagues around the country resigned in the weeks and months after the announcement, unable to cope with the financial strain.”

The solution is not to organise along the lines of division that have been created by management.

The Unite union should ballot workers for demands that everyone can get behind—equal tips and £10 an hour minimum wage.

The ballot results of workers at TGI Fridays sites in the Trafford Centre, Manchester and Haymarket in London Piccadilly were due this week.

Strike votes at Enfield and the Gateshead Metro close on 18 May.