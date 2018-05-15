Tesco distribution strike shows firm’s vulnerability

Workers at the Tesco distribution centre in Dagenham, east London, were set to strike for 24 hours this week.

The action was set to commence at 10pm on Thursday.

The 545 workers voted by 63 percent for strikes on a 70 percent turnout.

It is over a pay review that gives workers a below RPI-inflation raise of less than 3 percent.

Usdaw union shop steward Simon Vincent said the soaring price of London accommodation should also be taken into account.

Usdaw has argued distribution workers at Dagenham are paid £1.39 less an hour than others doing the same job for Tesco.

Around 80 percent of Tesco Express stores in London could be affected by the strike, as well as One Stop convenience stores.

These are small stores that rely on just-in-time delivery to keep costs down, such as ground rent on storage space.

“The convenience stores typically can’t hold enough to stock up beforehand and many locations require deliveries by smaller vehicles,” said Usdaw divisional officer Dave McCrossen.

Longer strikes could deal a serious blow to Tesco and help build the union.