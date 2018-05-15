Reports round-up: Huddersfield A&E campaign celebrates victory

Around 40 people assembled outside Huddersfield Royal Infirmary last Friday to celebrate health secretary Jeremy Hunt’s acceptance that plans to close the A&E and downgrade the hospital are seriously flawed. The Clinical Commissionsing Group now has three months to come up with an alternative plan. Campaigning continues.

Anti-fascist victory over EDL in Telford

The fascist English Defence League (EDL) was repulsed in Wellington, Telford, on Saturday.

There were only a small group of EDL members. They were outnumbered by a much larger and louder counter-demonstration in Wellington town square supported by Unite Against Fascism, Stand Up To Racism, Telford trades council and young Muslims.

Graeme Kemp

Traffic wardens fine bosses in Hackney

Traffic wardens in Hackney, east London, struck on Monday and Tuesday in a battle over pay.

The 40 workers in the Unite union are fighting for a cost of living increase, sick pay, holiday allocations and improvements to the long service award.

They voted by 100 percent for strikes, and are employed by APOCA Parking, which runs the service for Hackney council.

Guards still fighting to win rail safety

Train guards struck on Wednesday of last week against driver only operation (DOO) trains.

RMT union members on Northern and Greater Anglia walked out for 24 hours.

They are fighting for safety-trained staff to be guaranteed on new DOO services.

More strikes on Northern are set for 24 and 26 May.

There should be a return to coordinated action that saw six train networks strike together in January.

Strikes set for take off at Luton airport

Workers at Luton Airport have delivered huge votes for action and plan a series of strikes over pay and zero hours contracts.

Unite union members are set for rolling strikes for five days from 25 May.

They have been offered a 2.5 percent pay increase.

Firefighters are the first to walk out and they will be followed by security guards, operations and engineering staff.

Workers outsourced to Menzies Aviation and Clece Care Services will strike for two days each.

Deal over rubbish redundancy money

A six-week overtime ban by 40 workers in the bins department in Dacorum, Hertfordshire, has won concessions on redundancy pay.

Their action caused huge delays to waste collections.

Dacorum council has backed off from some attacks, but terms will still worsen.