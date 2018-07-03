The Troublemaker - Hillsborough trials set to go ahead

David Duckenfield will face trial for the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 Liverpool fans who died due to the Hillsborough disaster.

Duckenfield was match commander on the day of the disaster. Judge Sir Peter Openshaw lifted a stay on his prosecution last week.

Some 96 fans died as a result of a crush at the Hillsborough stadium in April 1989.

No one can be prosecuted over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were sustained.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell is charged with health and safety offences.

The trials of Mackrell and Duckenfield are due to begin on 10 September.

Former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) solicitor Peter Metcalf, and former SYP officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster, are due to stand trial in January next year.

They are charged with perverting the course of justice.

A hearing to determine whether former chief constable Norman Bettison will face trial has been adjourned until August.

Pension gap means poverty for women

Young women will have over 10 percent less in their pension when they retire than men, according to a report.

The Fidelity International firm said the gap was due to women having children and earning less in general.

It said women in their late 20s or early 30s will have an 11 percent smaller pension pot than men when they retire.

The report said women were more likely to take time off work or work part time to care for family members than men.

66,000 more children in schools - but over 5,000 fewer teachers

The number of teachers working in state-funded schools in England is at its lowest level since 2013.

Government figures show that the number of teachers fell by over 5,000 between 2016 and last year.

But the number of children went up by 66,000.

The crisis means more staff teach subjects they aren’t qualified in.

Is a Corbyn victory the same as terrorism? Kavanagh thinks so

Trevor Kavanagh compared a Labour election victory to terrorism in The Sun this week.

He described the threat of a radioactive “dirty bomb” in the City of London.

Kavanagh said this would make it “uninhabitable” and wreck the economy.

“A Jeremy Corbyn election victory would achieve much the same objective,” claimed Kavanagh.

MPs too distracted by other jobs

MPs have to focus more on being MPs instead of their second jobs, a report has said.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life told MPs they should also be more open about how they are really spending their time.

It said recent cases had raised questions about whether MPs are carrying out their primary roles.