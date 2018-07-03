The things they say

‘Our prisons are full of the spiritually dead’

Disgraced former Tory MP Jonathan Aitken, who was jailed for perjury in 2001. He should know

‘Echoes of Diana’

The Daily Mail gets overexcited after Meghan Markle wears some trousers

‘The prime minister is having to completely rework her Brexit strategy’

The Financial Times newspaper on Theresa May’s woes

‘A routine destination after a boozy night out’

Jo Roundell Greene, granddaughter of Clement Attlee, explains why A&Es are in crisis

‘Pumping ever more money into the health service will never be the whole solution’

Roundell Greene continues

‘Think bigger’

National Audit Office head Sir Amyas Morse says the NHS needs more money

‘Livid’

Environment secretary Michael Gove’s response to a report on a potential customs partnership with the EU. He tore it up, apparently