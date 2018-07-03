Carers won’t work for free

Care workers in Bath and North East Somerset (BNES) have concluded a programme of action that saw them strike for two hours every other day for most of June.

The 120 Unison members are fighting against the introduction of an unpaid 30-minute break into each shift.

Bosses want workers to take a 30-minute pay cut per shift or build up hours and work shifts to offset this—essentially for free.

Sirona bosses claim they have to make the cuts as BNES council have cut their funding by £215,000.

Speaking on the picket line, Unison steward Bernadette Yea said, “We will strike until Sirona accept that this is not an acceptable way of saving money.”