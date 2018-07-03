Tories must deliver after pledge on Salford childcare

Salford Save Our Nurseries Campaign is asking its supporters to join a lobby of education secretary Damien Hinds and minister Nadhim Zahawi.
The nurseries were originally faced with closure this August.
But after a 300-strong public meeting and pressure from parents and unions, the mayor agreed a further £1.5 million to secure them until at least August 2019.
Campaigners also met Hinds, who promised a statement confirming that he would work with them to find a solution. But the statement never came.
Campaigners are clear that they will continue the fight until the nurseries’ long term future is secured under local authority control.