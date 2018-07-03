Step up fight to win ballot

Activists in the PCS civil service workers’ union have held protests and campaigning activities to drive up the vote in a national strike ballot.

PCS members are voting on whether to strike to beat a pay cap which has held civil service workers’ pay well below inflation since 2010.

A key task is to make sure more than 50 percent of union members vote to beat the turnout threshold imposed by anti-union laws.

PCS members at government workplaces held protests and actions last Friday—pay day—to highlight low pay.

Workers from HM Revenue and Customs, Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Justice and Independent Office for Police Conduct protested together in Manchester.

Activists in Birmingham have campaigned outside offices at lunchtime.

Meanwhile PCS members in Nottingham reported they had their largest meeting in years. Julie from Nottingham told Socialist Worker, “It was a really positive meeting—and the largest since the pensions dispute in 2011.

“And we’ve recruited young people to the union through the campaign.”

Pete, an activist in Birmingham, said keeping up the campaigning is vital.

He has been ringing union members to encourage them to vote and found “good will towards the union”.

But, he said, “a lot of people haven’t yet voted”.

“We can win this ballot with a combination of inspirational activities and attention to detail,” he said.