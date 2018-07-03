Tube battle set for when Trump comes to Britain

Tube drivers on the Piccadilly Line are set to stage a 52-hour strike over “working conditions and staffing levels”.

The walkout, from 9pm next Wednesday until 1am next Saturday, is set to coincide with US president Donald Trump’s visit.

The RMT union said bosses’ attacks have turned the line “into a pressure cooker”. Workers are fighting for bosses to employ enough drivers, and address concerns with the ageing Piccadilly fleet.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash asked bosses to “take issues at the heart of this dispute seriously and start engaging to make some genuine progress”.

Train maintenance and stores workers at the London Underground Central Line’s Ruislip depot in west London are preparing to strike over pay parity and other pay issues.

The RMT union members are set to walk out between Thursday and Sunday of next week, coinciding with a strike on the Piccadilly Line.

Workers have been on an overtime and rest day working ban in an effort to fight off the attacks.

They voted 95 percent for strikes on an 88 percent turnout.

And in the ballot for action over train preparation payments a vote of 86 percent was returned on a 93 percent turnout.