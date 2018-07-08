Anti-fascists humiliate Nazis in Wakefield

“You humiliated the National Front today” was the comment of one police officer after our Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) protest and march in Wakefield, West Yorkshire on Saturday.

It was a great day for anti-fascists. Around 250 people rallied and marched against the Nazi National Front (NF). It came on the same day that anti-fascists also outnumbered another Nazi group—the Yorkshire Patriots—in Leeds.

Only about 20 NF turned up. The van bringing their placards broke down and the pub where they were assembling tried to cancel them after complaints.

The Nazis called off their march and then scuttled away after a short rally. We had a loud and lively march through town and reclaimed the Bullring where the NF had held their tiny sad rally.

There was a range of trade union banners—including from Unite, Unison, NEU, GMB, FBU, the local trades council, and youth and faith groups.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh addressed the march recalling the murder of Jo Cox by a fascist in her nearby constituency.

We held a minute's silence for all victims of war, violence and terrorism. But we also celebrated our diversity with performances from poets and a range of speakers from mosques, trade unions and other organisations.

The mood was great and people went away energised and confident that we are the majority in Wakefield, and the streets are ours, not the fascists’ and racists’.

