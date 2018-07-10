Protest against Trump - when and where

Join protests against Trump near to you, all on 13 July unless otherwise stated:
Aberdeen - 14 July - Trump's a Chump, 11am-3pm, Trump International Golf Links, Menie Estate, Balmedie, AB23 8YE. Go to bit.ly/AberdeenTrump
Birmingham—5pm, Waterstones Birmingham, B4 7SL. Coach to London protest. 10am. Go to bit.ly/MidsTrump
Blenheim Palace - 12 July, 5.30pm-7.30pm, main entrance to Blenheim Palace, OX20 1UL. Go to bit.ly/BlenheimTrump
Bristol – 5pm, 12 July, Water Fountains, BS1 1 Coach to London protest. 9am 13 July from Anchor Rd W-bound bus stop. Go to tinyurl.com/briztrump
Cambridge – 5.30pm. Kings Parade, Cambridge, CB2 1. For coaches to Lonodn go to bit.ly/CambsTrump
Cardiff – 12 July, 5.30pm, Cardiff Central Library, The Hayes, CF10 1FL. Go to bit.ly/CarTrump
Chequers - 13 July, 10am-1pm, main entrance to Chequers. Go to bit.ly/ChequersTrump
Chesterfield – Coach to London protest. Email TUCChesterfield@gmail.com
Dundee – 5pm, City Square, DD1 3BY
Edinburgh (Scottish national demo) – 12 noon, Saturday 14 July, Scottish parliament. Go to bit.ly/ScottishTrump
Exeter – 6pm, Bedford Square, EX1 1GD
Glasgow - 5pm, George Square. Go to http://bit.ly/TrumpGlasgow
Hull – Times TBC. Go to bit.ly/HullTrump
London – 2pm, BBC Headquarters, Portland Place, W1A 1AA
Liverpool – Transport to London demo. Go to bit.ly/LiverpoolTrump
Leeds – 12 July, 5pm, Leeds Art Gallery, The Headrow, LS1 3AA. 13 July, 5pm-7pm, Dortmund Square. Go to bit.ly/LeedsNoToTrump
Manchester – 5pm, Manchester Albert Square M2 5DB. Coach to London demo go to bit.ly/ManchesterTrump
Norwich – 5.30pm-7pm, City Hall. Coach to London protest. Go to bit.ly/NorTrump
Oxford – Coach to London protest. Go to bit.ly/OxTrump
Plymouth – Coach to London protest. Go to bit.ly/PlyTrump
Rhondda Cynon Taff -Coach to London demo from Aberdare, Mountain Ash, Popntypridd. Go to bit.ly/RCTTrump
Sheffield – Coach to London protest. Go to bit.ly/SheffTrump
Swansea - 12 July, 6pm-7pm, Princess Way, Swansea. Coach 13 July. Go to bit.ly/SwanseaTrump
Stourbridge – Coach to London protest. Email membership.westmids@unitetheunion
Walsall – Coach to London protest. Email membership.westmids@unitetheunion
West Bromwich – Coach to London protest. Email membership.westmids@unitetheunion
Wolverhampton – Coach to London protest. Email membership.westmids@unitetheunion