The things they say

Issue No. 2612

‘This isn’t the interview I agreed to give’

Tory John Redwood gets snippy when asked about the Tories’ ‘civil war’

‘Haunted’

What former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has become due to the party’s Brexit woes

‘It is not her finest night in politics’

Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg on Theresa May’s disastrous Chequers summit last week

‘Deluding herself’

Tory Bernard Jenkin says the cabinet doesn’t support May

‘Sense of religious or cultural entitlement’

Ofsted head Amanda Spielman attacks Muslims in schools—again

‘Just great TV’

Sun columnist Jane Moore loves watching emotional abuse on Love Island

‘Support for England is about shared values’

The Guardian view on flying the St George’s Cross

‘So we can celebrate together as a nation’

Labour wants a bank holiday if England win the World Cup

Who Says?
Tue 10 Jul 2018, 10:36 BST
