Reports round up: Protest for fair tips at TGI Fridays

Swansea postal workers ballot

A ballot for strikes among postal workers in Swansea was set to end on Thursday of this week.

Members of the CWU union working at a Royal Mail delivery office are voting for strikes after a long standing colleague, Martin Henwood, was sacked.

Sheffield trams walkout for pay

Sheffield’s supertram ground to a halt on Monday when 200 workers struck over pay.

The drivers and conductors are fighting a three-year pay offer that would mean just 26p extra an hour.

The Unite union members also planned to walk out this Thursday—and again for a 72-hour strike from 20 July.

This coincides with the Tramlines music festival.

Unite regional coordinating officer Steve Clark said, “Unless the company comes up with a substantial cash offer for our hardworking members, more strikes during July are definitely on the cards.”

Tube strike on day of Trump visit

london Underground workers on the Piccadilly Line were set to strike for 52 hours from 9pm on Wednesday of this week until 1am on Saturday.

The RMT union members are fighting to make bosses employ more drivers and address concerns with ageing train stock.

The action will coincide with US president Donald Trump’s visit to Britain.

Corbyn speaks to union conference

The Unite union policy conference heard from Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in Brighton last week.

Corbyn said, “We need to do far more to deliver for workers.”

And he declared, “Real transformative change is needed now more than any other time in my lifetime.”

Delegates also debated how to fight Labour councils implementing austerity, expulsions in the Labour Party and gender identity.

Almost 300 delegates signed a Stand Up To Racism statement opposing Donald Trump and Tommy Robinson.

Luton Airport braced for action

Baggage handlers at London Luton Airport have voted to reject a new pay offer from bosses Menzies Aviation.

The Unite union members are now set to strike from 2am on 20 July until 2pm on 22 July.

GMB union ballots health workers over pay

The GMB union has announced that it will hold a consultative ballot of health workers for industrial action over pay.

It follows members rejecting the Tories’ shoddy pay deal by 87 percent. A 6.5 percent pay rise across three years is still below-inflation.

The offer also ties incremental pay progression to performance-related interviews, opening the door to discrimination. All the other health unions recommended acceptance to their members.

The GMB result shows that workers are willing to fight when given a lead by the union.

Members should vote yes for industrial action.

Anger after thousands are kept out of Pride in London

Around 30,000 people joined the Pride in London parade last Saturday.

Tens of thousands more lined the route—because official organisers limited the number allowed to march.

Some 20,000 people had their applications rejected in a move that Pride march co-founder Peter Tatchell branded “anti-LGBT+ discrimination”.

“It’s time to put liberation back at the heart of Pride—to reclaim it as a political march with a party atmosphere,” he said.

Those lining the route were young—many of them school children—which showed the potential for a bigger Pride march.

And there was still a sense of freedom among those who had come out. First-time London Pride-goer Erin told Socialist Worker, “Pride is about love—it is about being able to be yourself.”

But Pride should not be relegated to a spectator sport—people should be allowed to participate actively in it.

Hate crime against LGBT+ people is rising and politicians and the press are ramping up bigotry.

Frances has been coming to Pride for the last 32 years since she was 17 years old.

“While I think we’re getting there with LGBT+ rights, we’re not there yet,” she told Socialist Worker.

It’s all the more important to have political Prides that are part of fighting for liberation.