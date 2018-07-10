East Dunbartonshire council bosses on the run after joint action

Coordinated industrial action by the Unison, Unite and GMB unions is piling pressure onto East Dunbartonshire council near Glasgow.

Council services were rocked by a four-day strike last month—and now 800 workers are working to rule.

Bin collections, libraries, museums, art galleries and cemeteries have been affected. And now waste and recycling workers were set to walk out for four days from Thursday.

The Tory/Lib Dem-run council wants to axe three days’ holiday allowance, slash unsocial hours pay, remove enhanced overtime and reduce redundancy payments.

Unite convenor Tommy Robertson said, “Staff have already endured cutbacks and are expected to provide services at the same levels.”

The overtime ban means that some council services have been shut entirely. And last month many council services—including all schools and nurseries—closed because of the solid strike.

East Dunbartonshire Unison said the work to rule was causing “a lot of disruption”.

“Members aren’t undertaking tasks they haven’t been trained for and are not doing overtime,” it said.

“Social workers are not using their own cars or doing extra hours.”

Coordinated strikes can stop the council cuts.

Donations to the strike fund. Sort code 08 06 01 Account number 20075332. Please email janice.Campbell@eastdunbarton.gov.uk if you make a payment to the fund by BACS

Union slams plan for nursery closures

Labour-run Tower Hamlets council is set to close all three local authority-run nurseries in the east London borough.

Mary Sandbrook nursery would close at the end of next month and John Smith and Overland nurseries in the first half of 2019. This will plunge families into desperate circumstances and see 27 nursery workers lose their jobs.

Mayor John Biggs said childcare in the borough needed “rethinking of how to meet those needs, fairly and maximising benefits for all”.

But these services are desperately needed—as the waiting list of 125 children shows.

The Tower Hamlets Unison union branch said, “They provide affordable childcare for some of the borough’s most vulnerable children and demand for a place is very high.”

Threat to home care

Strikes may be coming in the Birmingham home care sector as bosses could be ready to attack the home enablement service with a “redesign”.

The service supports adults to remain living in their own homes after a hospital discharge.

Home carers have been fighting redundancies and shift changes for over a year. But now workers fear the council wants to bin the service altogether or privatise it.

The Unison union members voted by 97 percent for strikes in June.

Talks were ongoing as Socialist Worker went to press.

Workers should be ready to strike against any attempts to gut the social care sector.