The List sends a powerful message about refugee deaths

The List on display at the Chisenhale Gallery documents the refugees who have died at the hands of the European Union’s “Fortress Europe” immigration policy since 1993.

Most recently published in The Guardian newspaper on World Refugee Day last month, the tally of known deaths has reached 34,361.

After Turkish artist Banu Cenneto?lu saw the database in 2002, she has worked to disseminate it across the world.

“People should be able to see it despite themselves and despite that they are caught up in their daily lives,” she said.

She decided to use the resources available to her as an artist to get it in the public eye.

In 2007 it was displayed in 110 outdoor advertising signs across Amsterdam.

Since then it has been distributed via 150 outdoor advertising boards in Istanbul.

And it was also translated into German and displayed as part of a poster campaign in 72 locations.

The List makes very difficult and distressing reading. We hear all too often of migrants deaths, but The List turns them from faceless individuals to real people with names, ages and gender. Others are listed as NN (not known).

I’m pleased that the Chisenhale is promoting The List. But I’m even more pleased that it will be displayed across Merseyside in a collaboration with Mersey Travel.

If you’re not able to go to the gallery or Merseyside you can access the list at unitedagainstracism.org