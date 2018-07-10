Step up the fight for a big yes vote in PCS union pay ballot

With under two weeks to go until the end of a strike ballot, PCS union activists are working hard to win a resounding yes vote.

Civil service workers in government departments are voting on whether to strike over pay.

Their wages have been held well-below inflation since 2010. Now they are battling to force the Tories to give them a 5 percent pay increase.

PCS activists have found huge anger against low pay wherever they have campaigned—and wide support for strikes.

But the result they need is not in the bag. For a lawful strike vote, at least 50 percent of PCS members need to vote in the ballot.

That means it can’t be business as usual for union reps. Leafleting workplaces is important—but so are creativity, mass members’ meetings and meticulous attention to detail.

In some places, campaigning has involved stalls with food at lunchtime, or collective walks to post back ballot papers together.

PCS activists must keep track of who has voted, have as many conversations with members as possible—and draw them into the campaign.

The ballot ends on Monday 23 July. An energetic campaign can deliver a yes vote.