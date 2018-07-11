‘Baby jailer Trump’s not welcome in Scotland’, say anti-racist protesters

Anti-racists in Scotland kicked off resistance to Donald Trump’s visit to Britain on Wednesday.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) supporters from Glasgow protested outside the Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire. They organised the protest to highlight the bigot-in-chief’s racist policy of imprisoning migrant children after forcibly separating them from their parents.

Their placards said, “Baby jailer—Trump not welcome”

Charlotte Ahmed is a teacher and SUTR Glasgow spokesperson. “There is a broad coalition mobilising tens of thousands of people to oppose the US president’s visit to Britain,” she said. “He is the world's number one racist.

“His baby jails are only the latest outrage—and Tory prime minister Theresa May should not have invited him. They have both created a hostile environment for migrants and refugees, but we say refugees and migrants are welcome here.

“Trump is not.”

Activists across Britain are planning protests against Trump’s visit to Britain. In Oxfordshire people will protest outside Blenheim Palace where Trump and May are set to meet 100 business leaders on Thursday.

And the following morning people plan to protest outside the prime minister’s country pile nearby Chequers.

That will be followed by a Together Against Trump demonstration in London on Friday afternoon. There will also be dozens of protests in all the main towns and cities across Britain—and in smaller ones too.

Scotland United Against Trump have organised two major demonstrations while Trump is in Scotland.

People will take to the streets in Glasgow’s St George’s Square from 5pm on Friday. And that demonstration will be followed by another one at the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh from noon on Saturday.

Big protests against Trump’s visit will give confidence to all those who want to fight his bigotry and sexism —and demoralise the racists and fascists who feed off him. As Charlotte said, “Normalising Donald Trump is a dangerous path to tread.

“He is giving confidence to racists everywhere. Far right forces are being fuelled by callous policies towards people fleeing war, economic and social crises, in a desperate search for safety and a better life."