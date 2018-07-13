Report 1: Protesters fill streets of London ahead of mass anti-Trump demo

A carnival-like atmosphere filled the streets of London on Friday lunchtime as thousands gathered to march against Donald Trump.

The Together Against Trump demonstration is part of a series protests across Britain against the bigot-in-chief’s visit this week. Earlier in the day thousands joined the Women’s March against Trump in London.

Trump has had to mainly steer clear of the capital because of the strength of feeling against his racism, sexism and bigotry. “This guy’s an arsehole,” Linda from Romford in east London told Socialist Worker.

“There's not one thing about him that I like—what else can you say about him?”

Rebecca from east London came as part of the Friends of Al-Aqsa group that campaigns for Palestinian rights. “I’m here because Donald Trump is anti-Palestine—he is Islamophobic and racist”, she told Socialist Worker.

“It’s an incredible atmosphere and it’s important to show we’re really united against Donald Trump.”

Protests took place in towns and cities across Britain on Thursday night. And coach loads have come from across the country for the Together Against Trump demonstration in London.

Earlier this morning protesters gathered outside Tory prime minister Theresa May’s country pile Chequers.

Terri, who joined the London demonstration, attacked the Tories for spending millions policing the protests. “The costs of all these police would be better spent in the NHS,” she told Socialist Worker.

Anti-sexism

Anti-racism and anti-sexism are a big reason many were on the streets.

Gannat, a student from London, said they were marching as part of a wider fight against oppression. “Firstly I’m Muslim, how he treats immigrants and how he treats women is disgusting”, said Gannat.

And she said his position in office emboldens the bigots.“To have someone on that level, what is that saying about our expectations of everyone else?” she said. “Trump being president is example to everyone.”

People on the protest were clear about the threat posed by Trump—and the need to organise against the politics he represents.

“I used to protest as a student,” Ruby told Socialist Worker. “I feel it's time to come out again because the rights my generation fought for are being rolled back.

“Trump is making racism and sexism acceptable again.

“I feel worried about my daughter's generation because they're going to have to fight for the same things we did decades ago.”

Student Imen said the fight isn’t just about Trump. “I’m an anti-capitalist and an anti-imperialist,” she told Socialist Worker. “It’s harder for us, I’m a visible Muslim, plus a woman, plus this plus that.

“There are obstacles in our way, but we’re out on the streets to say, ‘We’re here’.”

Many more people are expected to join the Together Against Trump demonstration when it gathers in Trafalgar Square at 5pm.

Let's make this Friday 13thunlucky for Trump—the day he regretted coming to Britain.