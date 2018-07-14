Updated - thousands of anti-fascists rally against Tommy Robinson supporters

There were speakers and video messages from across the European far right, including the French fascist National Rally (Front National rebrand) and Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders.

After the demonstration a group of fascists attacked RMT union members in a pub. Senior assistant general secretary Steve Hedley was taken to hospital.

Driver victim of hate attack

On Saturday fascist thugs blocked a bus on one of the roads next to Trafalgar Square. The driver was a Muslim woman wearing a headscarf.

It was one of the most shocking incidents on a day that saw the Nazis frustrated.

In video footage of the incident one Nazi appears to give the sieg heil salute toward the bus.

Another photo shows a topless man holding two fingers up to the bus driver through the glass.

Some people on the fascist mobilisation banged on the bus windows with “free Tommy” placards. Others brandished ones reading “Britain Loves Trump”.

US figures for Robinson

High profile US political figures have been making demands over Robinson’s treatment.

In an interview on the LBC radio station, Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon remarked that Robinson has “got to be released from prison”.

The station’s political editor Theo Usherwood challenged him on air. According to Usherwood, Bannon responded off air by saying, “Fuck you. Don’t you fucking say you’re calling me out. You fucking liberal elite. Tommy Robinson is the backbone of this country.”

It emerged on Saturday that a diplomat representing Trump threatened to publicly criticise the British government’s handling of Robinson’s jailing.

The US ambassador for international religious freedom allegedly raised concerns over Robinson’s safety with the British ambassador in Washington.

Nazis go to Cambridge

Supporters of Tommy Robinson have said they will march in Cambridge this Saturday. A counter-protest is supported by Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge, councillor Lewis Herbert, the leader of Cambridge city council, and many trade unionists and anti-racists.

Oppose racist and fascist march for Tommy Robinson in Cambridge—Sat 21 July, 2pm, Petersfield Park, Cambridge CB1 1BB. Hosted by Cambridge Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism. Check details at bit.ly/CambsAgainstRobinson

Fascist SDL in Glasgow

The fascist Scottish Defence League (SDL) was set to demonstrate in Glasgow this Saturday. Unite Against Fascism Scotland has called a counter-protest.

SDL member Peter Morgan was last week convicted of charges under the Terrorism Act. He will be sentenced on 16 August.

Police found bomb-making equipment at his Edinburgh flat. Cops also found a swastika flag and other Nazi paraphanelia.

Over the last 15 months UAF Scotland has mobilised six times against the SDL and NF. Each time they massively outnumbered the fascists.

Oppose the Nazi SDL! No to Islamophobia! Sat 21 July, 12 noon, George Square, Glasgow