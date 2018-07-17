Two dead after Israel bombards Gaza

Israel launched its biggest bombardment of the Gaza Strip since 2014 over the weekend.

Israeli airstrikes killed two teenagers and injured at least 25 other Palestinians last Friday and Saturday.

Israeli leaders claimed the bombardment was a response to rockets and mortars fired from Gaza.

They are furious that crude airborne firebombs—attached to kites, balloons, and condoms—have thwarted Israel’s high tech military and set 7,000 acres of land alight.

Palestinians in Gaza have been protesting since March against an 11-year siege that has made their lives hell.

Killed

Israel has killed well over 100 Palestinians since the protests began.

Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas—which governs the Gaza Strip—had agreed a ceasefire by Monday.

But top Israeli politicians threatened more bloodshed.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu boasted on Monday that Israel had given Palestinians “the most powerful blow they have received” since its war on Gaza in 2014.

But he added, “We need to be prepared for a protracted campaign.

“There is an exchange of blows—it doesn’t end with one punch.”