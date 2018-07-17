Local government round up: Kirkless bin workers have bosses on the run

Bin workers in Kirklees, west Yorkshire, are tentatively celebrating a union victory after management agreed to all their demands.

Unison union members at the Dewsbury and Huddersfield depots struck for seven days earlier this month.

They were calling for more staff to be taken on, extra rounds and for a proper disciplinary procedure for management accused of racist bullying.

Bosses have promised 40 new jobs and two extra wagons.

This will relieve workload by around 10 percent.

And the extra staff will mean workers will be able to take their holiday allowance.

This was previously denied to them on the basis that there were not enough workers to complete the rounds.

Workers have also been promised that bullying management will not return before October—if at all.

Strikers were due to walk out from 31 July but have suspended the action and were set to meet on Friday this week to discuss the deal.

Management reneged on a previous offer, so strikers were waiting to see the details in writing before deciding whether to accept.

East Dunbartonshire bosses make concessions

Strikes in East Dunbartonshire council, near Glasgow, have been suspended following some concessions from the council bosses.

Workers in the Unite, Unison and GMB unions struck for four days in June, and are continuing a programme of work to rule.

Workers in waste and recycling have also suspended their action. They were due to walk out for four days from Thursday of last week.

Workers are fending off attacks from the Tory-Lib Dem council which wanted to cut three days holiday, attack unsocial hours pay, bin enhanced overtime and reduce redundancy payments.

Unions have claimed victory on all fronts, except the redundancy scheme.

GMB Scotland organiser Hazel Nolan said, “Our members led from the front.”