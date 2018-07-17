Labour MPs out to undermine Palestinian solidarity

Supporters of Israel are piling pressure on the Labour Party to change its new code of conduct which says discussion of the foundation of Israel is “legitimate”.

Right wingers want Labour to agree with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) that “claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavour”.

A Parliamentary Labour Party meeting on Monday overwhelmingly called for the party to adopt the full IHRA definition of antisemitism. On the same day 68 British rabbis wrote a letter to the Guardian newspaper demanding the same thing.

They claimed that antisemitism is “severe and widespread” within sections of Labour.

Ignored

And that Labour’s leadership had ignored “those who understand antisemitism the best, the Jewish community”.

But not all Jews support Israel. And Corbyn and the left are not antisemitic for opposing Israel. They should not make concessions.

Israel was founded on racism and violence. It aims to be an exclusively Jewish state and its laws keep Palestinian Arabs as second class citizens.

Last weekend Israel launched the biggest bombardment of Palestinians in Gaza since 2014. It left two Palestinians dead and more injured.

Silencing criticism of Israel means blocking solidarity with Palestinians and siding with a racist lapdog of imperialism.