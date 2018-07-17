Grenfell adviser says do not ban all flammable cladding

Over 200 people joined the monthly Silent Walk for Grenfell last Saturday—the first since the one-year anniversary of the blaze at the west London tower block.

Marchers were determined to keep up the fight for justice. Justice4Grenfell campaigner Tasha said, “They messed with the wrong community.”

The walk came a week after Sir Ken Knight wrote to MPs suggesting that not all flammable cladding should be banned. He is chair of the Tories’ Independent Expert Advisory Panel set up in the wake of the fire.

The standard test used to judge material flammability has been found to be faulty.

Since stepping down as London Fire Brigade commissioner in 2007, he has written reports arguing for firefighter job cuts.

He has also previously acted as the chairperson for a private fire testing firm.

Haringey blocks have no affordable homes

Seven newly-built tower blocks in Haringey don’t have any affordable or social rent homes, according to a new survey.

They are on six separate developments in the north London borough. Planners design housing schemes so market, intermediate and affordable renters have separate entrances.

But towers usually have one entrance, which means developers are trying to cut out social rent tenants altogether.

Developer Lendlease has issued a legal warning to Haringey council that it may sue if it goes back on the Haringey Development Vehicle.

The now-infamous scheme to demolish whole estates in the borough was cooked up with the Labour council’s previous right wing leadership.

Council documents suggest the firm will lose £4 million if the plans are cancelled.

The costs must not be passed on to ordinary people.