Reports round-up - Vote yes for strikes in PCS pay ballot

A ballot for strikes over pay by civil service workers in the PCS union was set to end on Monday of next week.

Civil service workers’ pay has been held well below inflation since 2010—an effective pay cut that means some workers have lost out on thousands of pounds.

A yes vote could lead to the biggest strikes of the year. But Tory anti-union laws also mean that 50 percent of PCS members have to vote for any strike to be legal.

PCS activists have just a few more days to make sure as many of their co-workers as possible have posted their ballot in time.

Workers demand the living wage

United Voices of the World (UVW) union members at three employers are set to walk out simultaneously between 7 and 9 August.

Their employers are Kensington and Chelsea council, Health Care America, and the Ministry of Justice.

The workers are all paid the minimum wage of £7.83 an hour. They are demanding the London Living Wage of £10.20 an hour.

Kensington and Chelsea. council worker Mauricio said, “It is really hard to survive in London.

“You have to think about what you can and can’t buy, about which bill to pay.”

Ritzy workers win tribunal hearing

An employment tribunal has found that three workers at the Ritzy cinema in south London were unfairly dismissed in June last year.

The judgement said, “We conclude that the penalties applied to both claimants were outside the band of reasonable responses”.

The tribunal rejected the Bectu section of the Prospect union’s argument that workers were victimised because of trade union activities.

A further date for a compensation hearing is yet to be set. And separate hearings for other workers fired for the same reason are yet to be held.

Housing workers walk out for pay

Unite union members at the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) struck for three days last week in their battle to end a pay freeze and the gender pay gap.

HCA bosses are refusing to offer a pay increase of more than 1-1.5 percent.

They have offered a pay review, which will take two years to report.

Recycling workers win sick pay battle

Waste management workers at the FCC Enviroment plant in Hull have won their battle for an occupational sick pay scheme.

The Unison union members struck in March and April this year.

Ambulance workers plan third walkout

Ambulance workers in the north west of England plan to walk out for 26 hours on Saturday.

The GMB union members have been demanding a pay banding review from bosses since 2005. They were also holding a work to rule from Monday to Friday this week.

They struck twice before last month.

Strike vote wins victory

Postal workers in Swansea have forced bosses to reinstate a sacked colleague with an overwhelming vote to strike.

The members of the CWU union at the office voted by 89.9 percent for strikes to demand sacked postal worker Martin Henwood be given his job back.

Just hours after the result was announced, Royal Mail bosses reinstated Martin.

They had accused Martin of not following correct procedure on door-to-door leaflets. The CWU said Martin had followed the protocol of the office, and pointed out that he had worked for Royal Mail for 32 years with no previous disciplinary record.

Martin’s colleagues demanded a strike ballot at angry mass gate meetings.

Nearly 200 of them could have struck if bosses refused to reinstate him.

Branch secretary Gary Williams praised CWU members’ “support and solidarity throughout the campaign to get justice for Martin, without which this would not have been achieved.”